Prepaid Financial Services has Secured an Electronic Money License from the Central Bank of Ireland

Challenger FinTech PFS, one of Ireland's largest issuers of payment cards, is Brexit-ready after receiving a license from the Irish financial Regulator, the Central Bank of Ireland. This is a significant boost for one of Europe's leading payment operators which is also licensed by the UK Regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority. This means that PFS will continue to operate as usual throughout the European Economic Area post-Brexit.

Noel Moran, CEO at PFS said: "The future looks even brighter now for PFS with this announcement. It ensures that no matter what happens with regards to Brexit, our business is prepared for all scenarios and there will be no impact to our customers and partners. We look forward to enjoying an excellent working relationship with the Central Bank of Ireland in the years to come."

In 2019, PFS continues to lead the way in FinTech and the exponentially growing mobile payments and wearables market. It has advanced expertise in successfully delivering payment solutions at speed from its agile Innovation Hub in Ireland and its Technology Centre in Malta.

About PFS

PFS provides world-class payment technology solutions offering comprehensive innovation in electronic money. As a pioneer in the evolution of the FinTech ecosystem, its award-winning solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards and IBAN accounts in the UK and Eurozone. Prepaid Financial Services Limited, trading as PFS, is Authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. PFS Card Services (Ireland) Limited, trading as PCSIL, is Regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

PFS is one of Europe's largest e-money issuers and has returned profits for 10 consecutive years. With programmes active in 25 countries and growing, the company has the ability to transact in 23 currencies. PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities, NGOs, mobile network operators, banks and corporate clients globally. PFS is an agile FinTech chosen by other FinTechs to revolutionise the digital economy securely and in real-time. The company develops a range of trendsetting mobile payment and wearable solutions securely and seamlessly providing quick and easy integrations into mobile payment applications.

Explore the future of prepaid financial solutions today as the world moves towards a cashless society tomorrow by visiting https://prepaidfinancialservices.com and discover more about PFS' next-generation payment solutions. Contact Sales@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

