Dr. Andy Khawaja, CEO of Allied Wallet a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, was awarded as "Financial Technology CEO of the Year" by Corporate Vision magazine.

Corporate Vision featured Allied Wallet CEO Andy Khawaja on the cover of its newest issue announcing the results of their International Business Awards. Dr. Andy Khawaja was interviewed on his company's latest developments and how they have been driving global success.

Corporate Vision wrote, "Over the years, Allied Wallet has achieved phenomenal success, but the firm is keen not too rest on its laurels." Allied Wallet's tenure as a leader in payment services supports this statement as they constantly innovate to provide more.

With plans for continued global expansion and even collaboration with central banks and world government, Allied Wallet has big goals and a strong team to achieve them.

FinTech CEO of the Year Dr. Andy Khawaja said to Corporate Vision, "I firmly believe that the sky is the limit. All you have to do is keep building what you want to achieve; the more you build the more it will grow. What I have achieved with Allied Wallet took determination, hard work and commitment."

Allied Wallet has been in the press week by week announcing new collaborations and supported alternative payment methods; they continue to show full intention of achieving their goals and a commitment to providing more for the e-commerce market worldwide.

Dr. Andy Khawaja accepted this accolade and encouraged Corporate Vision's readers to strive for their own success.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

