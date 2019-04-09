As of April 10, 2019, the following bond loan issued by Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB changes list from STO FN Bond Market Institutional to STO Corporate Bonds, and changes short name and trading code. Last day of trading on STO FN Bond Market Institutional is April 9, 2019. Issuer: Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010740530 ---------------------------------------------------- New short name: Cibus 2018 ---------------------------------------------------- New trading code: CIBUS_2018 ---------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: April 9, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------- Term: Changes list as of April 10, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Sara Hag, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.