Lindab International AB (publ): Lindab's General Counsel and Director of HR and M&A resigns

Lindab's General Counsel and Director of HR and M&A, Fredrik Liedholm, has tendered his notice of termination and has decided to pursue a carrier outside Lindab. Fredrik Liedholm is part of Lindab's executive management team and has been employed in Lindab since 2014. To ensure a smooth transition, Fredrik Liedholm will remain in his position during the notice period until Lindab has appointed a successor.

"On behalf of Lindab, we would like to thank Fredrik Liedholm for his contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavours" says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab Group.

Lindab in brief:

Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and system solutions for simplified construction and improved indoor climate. The products are characterised by their high quality, ease of assembly, energy efficiency, consideration towards the environment, and are delivered with high levels of service. Altogether, this increases customer value.

The Group had sales of SEK 9,326 m in 2018 and is established in 32 countries with approximately 5,100 employees. The main market is non-residential construction, which accounts for 80 percent of sales, while residential accounts for 20 percent of sales. During 2018, the Nordic market accounted for 45 percent, Western Europe for 33 percent, CEE/CIS (Central and Eastern Europe plus other former Soviet states) for 20 percent and Other markets for 2 percent of total sales.

The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm List, Mid Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.

