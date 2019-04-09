Aspo Oyj: Decisions of the Aspo Annual Shareholders' meeting

Aspo Plc

DECISIONS OF THE ASPO ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING



The Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Aspo Plc held on April 9, 2019, approved the company's and consolidated financial statements 2018 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from the liability. The shareholders approved the payment of a dividend totalling EUR 0.44 per share.



The dividend will be paid in two installments. The record date for the first installment of EUR 0.22 per share will be April 11, 2019 and the payment date will be April 18, 2019. The second installment of EUR 0.22 per share will be paid in November 2019 to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date. At its meeting to be held on October 29, 2019, the Board of Directors will decide on the record and payment dates of the second installment, in accordance with the rules of the Finnish book-entry securities system. In this case, the dividend record date would be October 31, 2019 and the payment date would be November 7, 2019.



Board of Directors and Auditor



The meeting confirmed the number of Board members at six. Mammu Kaario, Mikael Laine, Gustav Nyberg, Salla Pöyry, Risto Salo and Tatu Vehmas were re-elected to the Board of Directors. At the Board's organizing meeting held after the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, Gustav Nyberg was elected as Chairman of the Board and Mammu Kaario as Vice Chairman. At the meeting the Board decided to establish a Remuneration Committee and appointed Gustav Nyberg as Chairman of the committee, and Risto Salo and Tatu Vehmas as committee members. At the meeting the Board also decided to appoint Mammu Kaario as Chairman of the Audit Committee, and Mikael Laine and Salla Pöyry as committee members.



The Authorized Public Accountant firm Ernst & Young Oy was elected as company auditor. Ernst & Young Oy has announced that Toni Halonen, APA, will act as the auditor in charge. The remuneration shall be paid to the auditor according to the reasonable accepted invoice.



Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Committees



The shareholders approved that EUR 5,400 be paid per month for the Chairman of the Board of Directors, EUR 4,050 per month for the Vice Chairman and EUR 2,700 per month for the other members of the Board of Directors.



The Shareholders' Meeting approved that the following remuneration be paid to the members of the Audit Committee as well as to the members of the Remuneration Committee, which was established at the Board's organizing meeting. The shareholders approved that EUR 1,050 per meeting be paid for the Chairman of the committee and EUR 700 per meeting be paid for the committee members. If the Chairman of the committee is also the Chairman or the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, the fee paid to the Chairman of the committee is the same as that paid to members of the committee.



Board members having a full-time position in an Aspo Group company are not paid a fee.



Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of treasury shares



As proposed by the Board of Directors, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of no more than 500,000 of the treasury shares. The authorization includes the right to accept treasury shares as a pledge. The authorization is valid until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2020 but not more than 18 months from the approval at the Shareholders' Meeting.



Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue of treasury shares



As proposed by the Board of Directors, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue, through one or several installments, to be executed by conveying treasury shares. An aggregate maximum amount of 900,000 shares may be conveyed based on the authorization. The authorization is valid until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2020 but not more than 18 months from the approval at the Shareholders' Meeting.



Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue of new shares



As proposed by the Board of Directors, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue of new shares against payment. The authorization includes the right of the Board of Directors to decide on all of the other terms and conditions of the conveyance and thus also includes the right to decide on a directed share issue, in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive right, if a compelling financial reason exists for the company to do so. The total number of new shares to be offered for subscription may not exceed 1,500,000. The authorization is valid until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2020 but not more than 18 months from the approval at the Shareholders' Meeting.







Aki Ojanen, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com





Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations, in addition to the markets of North-Europe, in growing markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.





