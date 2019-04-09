EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 9, 2019 SHARES GLASTON OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE AND INVALIDATION OF SHARES A total of 7,407,405 shares will be traded as old shares as of April 10, 2019. A total of 157,716 shares of the company has been invalidated in the process. Identifiers of Glaston Oyj's share: Trading code: GLA1V ISIN code: FI4000369657 Orderbook id: 24293 Number of shares: 45,976,316 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE, 9. HUHTIKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET GLASTON OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI JA OSAKKEIDEN MITÄTÖINTI Yhteensä 7 407 405 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 10. huhtikuuta 2019. Yhteensä 157 716 osaketta on mitätöity prosessin yhteydessä. Glaston Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: GLA1V ISIN-koodi: FI4000369657 id: 24293 Osakemäärä: 45 976 316 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260