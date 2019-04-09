Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Instinet Germany GmbH on the 12th of April, 2019. Instinet Germany GmbH will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments. Custodian used on Nasdaq Helsinki will be SEB. Trading Identity IEGG in INET will not change. Clearing Member Identities for Instinet Germany GmbH will be as follows: Member: Instinet Germany GmbH INET memberID: IEGG Clearing and settlement ID: ESSEFIHXXXX (party 1) ISNTGB2LXXX (party 2) Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: On the 12 of April, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=718610