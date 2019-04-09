Xylitol in Personal Care & Cosmetics Market Worth $48.8 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global xylitol in personal care and cosmetics market size is expected to reach USD 48.8 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of xylitol in cosmetics and personal care products is likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Global demand for xylitol in personal care and cosmetics market is anticipated to reach over 9,000 tons by 2025

In terms of revenue, oral care segment is projected to ascend at the highest CAGR of over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness higher demand for the product over the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle, and consumer health consciousness

Some of the major market participants are Roquette Freres SA; Croda International Plc; Xlear, Inc.; DuPont Nutrition and Health; Berner OY; and Chemyunion.

Read 81 page research report with TOC on "Xylitol in Personal Care and Cosmetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Skin, Hair, Oral), By Region (Asia Pacific, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/xylitol-in-personal-care-cosmetics-market

Rapid urbanization has resulted in a shift in buying behavior of consumers; for instance, the rising popularity of sugar-free chewing gum. Sugar-free gum, infused with xylitol can prevent dry mouth and tooth decay and it can improve overall oral health. Increasing consumption of sugar-free chewing gums is projected to propel the product demand over the forecast period.

Xylitol has gained popularity as an alternative sweetener and is considered to be a healthier option than sugar. Thus, it is mostly used as a sugar substitute, which is expected to witness growth as it accounts for lesser calories compared to conventional sugar. Its antimicrobial properties are also known to benefit the skin and hair. Rise in consumer health awareness is anticipated to drive the demand for products containing xylitol, which in turn, is anticipated to propel market growth.

Availability of a large number of substitutes is projected to act as a major restraining factor for xylitol in personal care and cosmetics market in near future. Sorbitol, isomalt, and mannitol are some of the significant xylitol alternatives available in the market. The choice of a substitute primarily depends on consumer acceptance, product cost, and end-use.

The market is reasonably consolidated with leading participants accounting for 40% of the total market share. Key companies focus on innovation and introduction of natural products keeping the changing demand pattern in mind.

Grand View Research has segmented the global xylitol in personal care and cosmetics market on the basis of application and region:

Xylitol in Personal Care and Cosmetics Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousands, 2014 - 2025)

- Skin

- Hair

- Oral

- Toothpaste

- Mouth Wash

- Others

- Others

Xylitol in Personal Care and Cosmetics Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousands, 2014 - 2025)

- North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Europe

- Germany

- U.K.

- France

- Asia Pacific

- Japan

- China

- India

- Latin America

- Brazil

- MEA

- Saudi Arabia

