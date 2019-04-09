Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Redemption of the Structured Note 09-Apr-2019 / 11:41 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti Bank / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Redemption of the Structured Note DATE: April 09, 2019 The 63-day maturity structured notes, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Feb.15, 2018, by selling to qualified investors on February 5, 2019 with bookbuilding on February 4, 2019 with TR0GRAN00ZN4 ISIN code and TRY 10,445,689 nominal value, is redeemed on 09.04.2019. Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Oversea Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Structured Note Maturity Date 09.04.2019 Maturity (Day) 63 Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TR0GRAN00ZN4 Nominal Value of Capital 10,445,689 Market Instrument Sold Currency Unit TRY In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti Bank Contact Garanti Bank Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garanti.com.tr ........................................ www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [1] .................................... ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8143 EQS News ID: 797563 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=797563&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

