EmergingGrowth.com: This Gold Stock Could Be Acquired

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / EmergingGrowth.com reports on Guyana Goldstrike (OTC Pink: GYNAF).

'We are focusing on resource expansion with an objective of reaching well over a million ounces.'- Peter Berdusco, CEO Guyana Goldstrike

Gold's strong recovery - which has also been mirrored in the price movement of SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD), one of the world's leading gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) - has primarily been driven by political and macroeconomic developments in the U.S., Europe and China.

Investors looking for outsized gains

While the bullish outlook for gold presents a compelling investment opportunity, growth-hungry investors have limited room for participation in the current rally. This is because holding on to bullion is a preserve of Central Banks, while ETFs and major gold mining stocks traditionally trade within tight 52-week spreads. ETFs and major gold mining stocks therefore require substantial capital allocations to deliver meaningful returns, locking out growth-hungry investors looking for outsized gains.

As an example, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD), the largest gold mining company in the world, had a 52 week high of $14.18 per share against a low of $9.53 per share, as at the time of writing. While this spread provides reasonable room for gains, it at the same time requires substantial capital allocation to reap meaningful returns.

'Investors looking for outsized returns in the gold sector - especially now that the fundamentals are strong and gold prices are tracking upwards-need to look at undervalued junior miners with highly promising projects and strong prospects of being acquired by majors,' says Peter Berdusco, the President and CEO of Guyana Goldstrike Inc.(GYNAF), a Canadian gold exploration and development company.

GYNAF is currently developing its Marudi Gold Project in the Republic of Guyana, a South American English-speaking country operating under British Common Law with a rich history of gold mining and an established mining act. The project, which is 13,500 acres in size, has an 18-year mining license in good standing, all-season road access, infrastructure in place and an established camp serviced by employees.

There has been 42,000 meters of drilling (141 holes) completed on the project by prior operators that have delineated two zones of mineralization: Mazoa Hill and Marudi North zones-the Mazoa Hill zone has a resource estimate of 259,100 indicated gold ounces within 4,428,000 tonnes grading 1.80 g/t and 86,200 inferred gold ounces within 1,653,000 tonnes grading 1.60 g/t.

The company has recently discovered a third mineralized zone: Toucan Ridge, which carries as much if not more potential than the first two. 'We are focusing on resource expansion with an objective of reaching well over a million ounces. With the Toucan Ridge discovery, we are well on course to delineating further ounces, bringing us closer to this goal. Compliment this with the fact that 85% of our property still unexplored, we are very confident in our ability to expend the mineral resource in a significant manner', ventures Mr. Berdusco.

When operating projects in frontier and emerging markets, it is critically important to ensure you have a favorable political and regulatory environment. The Republic of Guyana meets this crucial requirement. It has a democratically elected President. Guyana also has an economy that is heavily dependent on foreign direct investment (FDI). As a result, the government places a strong emphasis on creating a conducive regulatory and political environment for foreign investors.

As an example, British-Australian giant Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) and American company Alcoa (NYSE: AA) are heavily invested in Guyana's mineral industry through their subsidiaries. In more recent years, the government has been increasingly warming up to Chinese investors, including in the mining space where China has been on a sustained charm offensive in the Global South, building much needed public infrastructure in exchange for favorable mining terms.

Conclusion

The potential of the Marudi Gold Project is yet to be fully priced into GYNAF's stock. Assuming the company hits their mineral resource goal - which is likely given the momentum garnered relative to the expansive size of the property - the current stock price can be preserved as greatly undervalued, given its current market cap of $7.27 million. The possibility of it being an acquisition target as it inches closer to production further sweetens the pot. GYNAF is a buy-to -hold gold play that could generously reward patient long-term shareholders.

