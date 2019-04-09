BullGuard Expands Award-Winning Consumer Cybersecurity Product Line With Launch of BullGuard VPN

Best-in-class BullGuard VPN for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS makes it simple for consumers to create military-grade encrypted connections anywhere, ensuring their total privacy on the internet

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-award winning consumer cybersecurity company, BullGuard, today announced the expansion of its cybersecurity product line with the launch of BullGuard VPN. Designed to be easily used across multiple devices, BullGuard VPN features a simplified user interface and quick connect functionality, enabling consumers to fly under the radar and surf the internet in stealth mode while retaining complete anonymity via military-grade encryption. Available for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS operating systems, BullGuard VPN is available for download and purchase on the Apple App Store, Google Play and the BullGuard website.

"Cybersecurity to date has been primarily focused on keeping consumers and their devices safe from online threats, but cybercriminals also pose a threat to consumer privacy," said BullGuard CEO, Paul Lipman. "In today's cyberthreat landscape, security and privacy must be equally addressed in order to adequately protect consumers. BullGuard VPN enables consumers to safeguard their online privacy in a fast, easy and seamless way - from their desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone - wherever they go."

BullGuard VPN secures and protects up to six devices simultaneously - desktop computer, smartphone, laptop or tablet - and consumers can easily switch between 16 different country locations, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, Austria, The Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Singapore and Australia. BullGuard VPN hides a consumer's origin IP address, preventing others - including ISPs (Internet Service Providers) and government organizations - from monitoring their online browsing activity, including what websites they visit, what they download or what services and applications they use. BullGuard VPN customers have access to 24/7 customer support.

Online consumer privacy is under siege on a near daily basis - from huge breaches where personal data is stolen and cybercriminals absconding with personal information and identities to Facebook and Internet Service Providers caught selling consumer data without consent. BullGuard VPN puts privacy control in consumers' hands and is the perfect choice for consumers when using an unprotected Wi-Fi hotspot when away from home in airports, hotels or cafes. BullGuard VPN users receive secure connections in to hotspots, which protect them against data theft, privacy breaches, malware and cyberattacks via Wi-Fi.

BullGuard VPN's features include:

Military-grade encryption: AES (Advanced Encryption Standard ) with 256-bit keys; complete user anonymity

AES (Advanced Encryption Standard ) with 256-bit keys; complete user anonymity Support for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS with protection for up to six devices simultaneously and unlimited data volume

with protection for up to six devices simultaneously and unlimited data volume Coverage in 16 different country locations , with the ability to manually select the one to which you want to connect

, with the ability to manually select the one to which you want to connect Quick connect: sophisticated formula, which includes various server parameters, chooses the best server at that precise moment

sophisticated formula, which includes various server parameters, chooses the best server at that precise moment 24/7 customer support , free software updates, no logs policy

, free software updates, no logs policy Automatic launch at startup: (on/off button) and auto-connect VPN for open Wi-Fi networks

(on/off button) and Kill switch: If a VPN connection drops, BullGuard VPN will automatically block your device or terminate certain programs from accessing the internet outside the secure VPN tunnel

If a VPN connection drops, BullGuard VPN will automatically block your device or terminate certain programs from accessing the internet outside the secure VPN tunnel Notifications: choose the desired notification preferences

Prices of BullGuard VPN start from $84.99 for a one-year subscription, or £64.99 or €74.99 in the U.K. and Europe, respectively. Current BullGuard customers are eligible for a 25% discount. For further information, please visit the BullGuard website.

About BullGuard

BullGuard is a multi-award winning, consumer cybersecurity company. We make it simple to protect everything in your digital life - from your data, to your identity, to your Smart Home. The BullGuard product portfolio extends to PCs, tablets and smartphone protection, and includes internet security, comprehensive mobile security, 24/7 identity protection and VPN, which provides the highest levels of privacy and protection. BullGuard released the world's first IoT vulnerability scanner and leads the consumer cybersecurity industry in providing continuous innovation. Dojo by BullGuard is an award-winning intelligent defense system and service that provides the highest level of protection to consumers across all of their connected devices and smart homes. Dojo by BullGuard is the cornerstone of a Smart Home, ensuring a connected world where every consumer in every home, is smart, safe and protected.

