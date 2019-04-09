Uptick Newswire Hosts MobiCard Inc. on The Stock Day Podcast to Announce Patent Approval for Their Revolutionary Application

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed MobiCard Inc. (OTC PINK: PTOP)("the Company"), a company also known as Peer to Peer Network which owns and markets its core technology, a SaaS mobile solution branded C2A MobiCard, a scalable mobile business card software platform that enables users to create a customized web-based personalized mobile app that is sharable by text SMS, email, digital and social media. CEO and Chairman, Joshua Sodaitis, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Sodaitis about the Company's latest press release regarding the kick-off of the Think Latitude Inc. agreement. Sodaitis clarified the Think Latitude Inc. agreement by stating, "The deal is $145,000 cash and equity partnership with stock." He then added that the Company is extraordinarily excited to begin the development of their technology, upgrade their current platform, and introduce an entirely new platform.

"I want the shareholders to know that I've worked countless hours with the Think Latitude team to add over 384 new action items to this project," shared Sodaitis. However, the Company is waiting to announce many of these new features until this platform is completed.

Sodaitis then explained that partnering with a company like Think Latitude Inc. and developing the right platform will allow the Company to optimize their technology and eventually become the staple brand of business cards.

"The mobile business card market has not even begun to be revolutionized," stated Sodaitis. He explained that the slim amount of players in the industry offer little to no improvements on the current business card model. "MobiCard not only represents the best manner to tackle this market, MobiCard represents the best opportunity to exploit an enormous market segment that still needs to be brought into the 21st century," added Sodaitis.

Jolly then asked what makes the Company stand out among others in the industry. Sodaitis then announced, for the first time ever, that the Company has received confirmation that it will be granted a patent later this month. This patent includes third-party sharing, which is a feature of the application that will increase business productivity in an efficient manner.

Another important part of the patent involves data analytics tracking, which is shared by a link. This technology will make it possible for users to view valuable information about their MobiCard, including who opened their MobiCard and how much time was spent on their website. In addition, further patent applications are also being developed for this platform.

Jolly then asked about the Company's next steps and if the Company has considered breaking into the resume industry. Sodaitis explained that the Company is certainly exploring similar opportunities. As for next steps, the Company is currently seeking approval from their shareholders regarding a future settlement. Sodaitis explained that new details of this deal will be released in an upcoming press release if shareholder approval is granted. "This will be a key piece in completing our financials", added Sodaitis.

Sodaitis then explained that the transformation of the Company is nearly complete, and they have achieved many major milestones. Changes to their website will also be released soon, including a subscription option and the ability to contribute suggestions. "The future outlook of MobiCard is looking better and better," closed Sodaitis.

About MobiCard Inc.

MobiCard Inc. a.k.a Peer to Peer Network ("PTOP") owns and markets its core technology, a SaaS mobile solution branded C2A MobiCard, a scalable mobile business card software platform that enables users to create a customized web-based personalized mobile app that is sharable by text SMS, email, digital and social media. Subscribers are able to track when the card opens, views and shares all while validating and analyzing new leads and referrals in real time, thereby knowing who and when to follow up. www.freemobicard.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov . The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Joshua Sodaitis, CEO

MobiCard, Inc.

45 Prospect Street, Cambridge, MA 02139

Phone: 1-617-651-2460

Email: info@freemobicard.com

