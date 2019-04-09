Machine Learning capabilities improve response time, agent efficiencies, and overall customer experience

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced the integration of RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform, with Google Dialogflow, a machine learning development suite for conversational interface to connect customers to businesses. With this new integration, RingCentral Engage Digital customers can now leverage the machine learning capabilities of Google Dialogflow to efficiently manage the rapidly growing volume of digital customer interactions. In addition, enterprises can now better prioritize agent workloads to focus on critical customer interactions. RingCentral will showcase this newly integrated solution at Google NEXT, April 9 11, in San Francisco, CA.

"We've currently deployed a beta version of the newly integrated product from RingCentral and we believe that this will be a game changer for us in providing timely and effective customer service to our rapidly growing customer base," said Darryl Hoover, chief technology officer, Direct Travel.

The key benefits of the RingCentral Engage Digital integration with Google Dialogflow include:

Manage large volumes of customer interactions efficiently: With natural language processing (NLP) capabilities of Google Dialogflow for written communications combined with RingCentral Engage Digital, enterprises can automate certain aspects of customer interaction, without involving a live agent. The interactions that require human response can be seamlessly escalated to live agents using RingCentral Engage Digital

With natural language processing (NLP) capabilities of Google Dialogflow for written communications combined with RingCentral Engage Digital, enterprises can automate certain aspects of customer interaction, without involving a live agent. The interactions that require human response can be seamlessly escalated to live agents using RingCentral Engage Digital Enhance the quality of customer interactions: Agent time can be re-purposed on more complex tasks and questions as opposed to basic queries that can be automated using AI

Agent time can be re-purposed on more complex tasks and questions as opposed to basic queries that can be automated using AI Improve customer satisfaction: Enterprises can deliver more engaging and faster customer resolution resulting in higher customer satisfaction

Enterprises can deliver more engaging and faster customer resolution resulting in higher customer satisfaction Drive cost efficiencies: Enterprises can enable customers to communicate with multiple digital channels of their choice without having to add additional resources and cost

Enterprises can enable customers to communicate with multiple digital channels of their choice without having to add additional resources and cost Provide historical and contextual information: When an escalation arises, the right agent is automatically selected and provided with historical and contextual information to efficiently solve more complex customer issues

"The variety of digital channels that customers use to interact with enterprises is rapidly increasing. This has also led to a dramatic increase in the volume of digital customer interactions that enterprises now have to manage," said Jim Dvorkin, senior vice president, Customer Engagement, RingCentral. "Most enterprises are not equipped with the right technology to support the volume of digital customer interaction. The combination of RingCentral Engage Digital with Google Dialogflow will provide enterprises a solution with built-in machine learning capabilities to deliver enhanced customer experiences."

RingCentral Engage Digital is built from the ground up to address these changing customer behaviors. Leveraging an AI-based smart routing engine, RingCentral Engage Digital enables agents to efficiently manage customer interactions across all digital channels via a single interface. With the integration between RingCentral Engage Digital and Google Dialogflow customers will have access to a single, fully integrated and seamless communications experience that enables businesses to deliver on the promise of world-class digital customer engagement.

Availability

The beta version of the RingCentral Engage Digital and Google Dialogflow integration is now available to customers worldwide.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect from any location, on any device, and via any mode. RingCentral provides unified voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact center solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

©2019 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral Engage Digital, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005410/en/

Contacts:

PR:

Jyotsna Grover

Jyotsna.grover@ringcentral.com

415-917-7411

www.ringcentral.com