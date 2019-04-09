Former Microsoft and Intermedia executive to lead global go-to-market initiatives

Accordo Group, a global B2B leader in technology lifecycle management, today announced it has appointed Eric Roach as Senior Vice President of Sales Marketing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005427/en/

Accordo Group Appoints Eric Roach as Senior Vice President of Sales Marketing (Photo: Business Wire)

As a recognized industry leader, Roach brings over 25 years of expertise and strategic insight to Accordo where he will lead the Marketing, Sales and Client Services teams worldwide. Roach will be responsible for driving all go-to-market initiatives amplifying Accordo's position in over 25 countries as he supports the company's focus on delivering products and solutions that drive successful outcomes for their customers. Roach will serve on Accordo's executive leadership team reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer, Eric Martorano.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric to our leadership team at Accordo," said Eric Martorano. "He has a proven track record of creating successful sales strategies for some of the largest technology companies in the world, and I am confident he will make a significant impact on Accordo's presence in the industry. Eric's passion for bringing out the best in employees in support of delivering high quality services to customers will position Accordo for continued success. Leveraging his sales leadership experience, his proven track record of driving profitability for SMB customers, as well as his innate understanding of the channel ecosystem is vital as we invest in new product and service offerings while expanding into additional markets."

Previously, Roach served as Global Vice President of Sales at Intermedia, an industry leader in unified communications and business cloud services. During his time with the company, he was responsible for creating and leading the Intermedia Field Sales team along with overseeing Strategic Partnerships, Master Agents, and Distribution. In Roach's time at Intermedia, he contributed to the company's record-breaking sales performance while being acknowledged for his cross-organizational influence in the business.

"I feel very fortunate to join this fast-growing, innovative and proud organization," said Roach. "For nearly 20 years Accordo has proven itself to be a pioneer in delivering best-in-class technology lifecycle management solutions to businesses around the globe, and I am excited to help the company accelerate its already successful approach in helping customers optimize their technology investments in their journey to the cloud."

Prior to Intermedia, Roach held several sales and sales management positions at Microsoft, where for nearly 10 years he was recognized as a top performer in leading channel-building growth and profitability. Roach has held influential roles in the management of some of Microsoft's largest global partnerships and plans to use that experience and passion to help Small-to-Medium businesses.

Roach joins Accordo as the company prepares to launch several new and enhanced product and service offerings such as AccordoINSIGHTS with Cloud Optimizer for Office 365.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005427/en/

Contacts:

Tabitha Samuel

Accordo Group

64 21-085-94989

Tabitha.Samuel@accordo.com