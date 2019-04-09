BOC Group has just released the next version upgrade of its industry and analyst acclaimed EA suite ADOIT 9.1! This latest release incorporates many improvements and fresh features, while the new, all-encompassing dynamic Insights Dashboard steals the show, with its next level representation, visualization and gathering of most important EA information in ADOIT.

Christoph Moser, ADOIT product manager explains:

"With this release, we really tried to go one step further and conceptualize what would truly make a drastic difference in how our users access, understand and consume EA information. And that's exactly how we designed this release's flagship feature the dynamic Insights Dashboard to offer a fresh, visually appealing and synthesized view of all key information on your EA elements in one place."

Moser continues: "The dashboard provides an 'on the fly' overview of everything you would want or need to know about your applications or capabilities from the basic object properties, workflow, life cycle information, to quick-links to relevant reports and analyses and more. Thus, ADOIT becomes even more user-friendly and intuitive, even if you have no prior knowledge or experience with it."

In addition to the capabilities mentioned above, ADOIT 9.1 also introduces other innovative and beneficial features, like the new print and report improvements, allowing more flexibility when working with reports or when printing, through a selection of different representations, report types, corporate identities and more!

A more detailed insight into the latest innovations of ADOIT is available on the BOC Group website.

BOC Group recommends all interested parties to register for the 30-Day Free Trial to discover the full potential of the powerful EA suite ADOIT.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

ADOIT global customers include, among others, Allianz, PostFinance, Raiffeisen Bank, Vienna International Airport and Volksbank Wien.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur, with more than 90 partners around the globe.

