Findit, Inc. Announces Findit App In Beta Now Available To iPhone Apple Users Via Invite Only Link

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT), owner and developer of Findit.com, announces the Findit in Beta is being released to the public via a special invite-only link that is being limited to the first 250 people for IOS Apple devices. The Findit App in Beta, once launched publicly will replace the existing Findit Right Now App that is currently available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The Findit App in Beta is now available via IOS Developers link and those who receive the special invite only link which is being limited to the first 250 people. Only 250 people will be eligible to download the new Findit App in Beta at this time. Those who receive the invite only link can share the link with others, but once the number has been reached for those being granted access to the App through Apple until we open it to more users they will have to wait.

Limited to 250 people currently, Download Invite Link here https://testflight.apple.com/join/6gfuxhFY

The Findit App, which is currently being tested and should be available in April 2019, includes the highly anticipated feature where members of Findit or visitors who are using the App to view content worldwide will be able to share any given posts that are visible to them and do not contain specific privacy settings directly from the Findit App to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. This feature will not be available to everyone downloading the App in Beta and will be reserved for those who request it. This is a feature that, in the Beta Phase, must be activated on an individual account basis. Users who have been able to successfully download the App in Beta who want access to the share feature can contact us at Findit with their Facebook Account Name and they will be placed on a list to receive access to the Share Function in Beta.

Findit's website provides every member and visitor the option to improve their online presence with each and every status update done in Findit by sharing content created on Findit with your friends on Facebook, followers on Twitter and Instagram.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIfJX6ZyMCk

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, 'The Findit App in Beta is really coming together and should be live this month. We are excited to roll out the new Findit App which will make it even easier for people to post on the go in real time and include the content that they want seen, shared and indexed. The sharing feature is going to really be a game changer for people that want to seamlessly share content across Findit, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram without having to spend the time creating multiple posts or rely on Hootsuite from a desktop.'

Anyone visiting Findit, even non-members, can see and share status updates to their own social networking accounts. Posts can be done through the Findit website or on your mobile devices with the Findit App.

All members on Findit have the ability to post status updates that can include a complete text description, pictures, video, audio file, and a link. A Right Now post is similar to a status update on Facebook or a Tweet on Twitter with the ability to include additional content verticals and not be limited by the number of characters in a post. Members have the option to post the Right Now status update instantly, back-date it to fill in their feed, or post-date it to become live in the future.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, 'This is a very exciting time for Findit. With the upcoming launch of the newly revised App in Apple and Google, we are incredibly anxious to share what we developed with all the people on social sites looking to reach more people and have the option of having all or some of their posts indexed in search engines. Findit makes that process not only easier but more efficient. The really cool part for me is being able to include a video and pictures in one post along with my message, and the fact that I will be able to share to my social accounts and more importantly so can you.'

Below is a link from Peter Tosto's Right Now feed. Many of the most recent posts include both pictures and video. These posts have been done from the Findit App in beta a Samsung Galaxy S8 Active android device. These posts are live. You do not need to Join Findit or sign into Findit to see these posts. You can also share any or all of these posts to different social networking sites.

https://www.findit.com/petertosto/RightNow

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines crawl content posted in Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN and Pinterest by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account and post listings manually. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

