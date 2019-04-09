Data Warehousing Market to Reach $34.69 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 8.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Data Warehousing Market by Type of Offering (Extraction, Transportation & Loading (ETL) Solutions, Statistical Analysis, Data Mining, and Others), Type of Data (Unstructured and Semi-Structured & Structured), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), Organization Size (Small & Medium Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025." The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major investment pockets, key segments, and competitive scenario. According to the report, the global data warehousing market garnered $18.61 billion in 2017 and is estimated to generate $34.69 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The requirement for dedicated storage systems with generation of huge amount of data, surge in demand for column-oriented data warehouse solutions and need for real-time view and analytics drive the growth in the market. However, high cost of implementation and complexity restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in application of AI in data warehousing and rise in adoption of virtual data warehousing create new opportunities in the market.

On-premise segment to continue its leadership status by 2025

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected continue its leadership status by 2025. This is due to preference of organizations to protect sensitive data. However, the hybrid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2025, owing to efficient utilization of resources, faster data processing, and cost-effectiveness.

Structured data to grow at the fastest rate

Based on type of data, the structured data would register the fastest growth rate, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to generation of huge amount of unstructured data in organizations. The semi structured & unstructured segment accounted for nearly four-fifths of the total share in 2017, and will maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to advancements in storage technologies and data processing.

North America maintain its lead position by 2025

North America held the major market share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share and will maintain its lead position by 2025. This is due to huge chunk of data generated by many organizations, trend of digitization, and adoption of advanced technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in data storage and analytics requirements in various industry verticals and surge in adoption of big data in the region.

Leading market players

Leading market players analyzed in the research report include Actian Corp., Cloudera, Amazon, IBM Corporation, Google, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, Snowflake, SAP, and Teradata. They have adopted various strategies including expansions, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

