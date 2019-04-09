Uptick Newswire Hosts US Nuclear Corp. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Exponential Increases in Stock Value

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTC PINK: UCLE ), a company that designs, manufactures, and markets branded, full line radiation and chemical detection and specialized advanced tritium technology for the nuclear energy industry, medicine, government and for emerging technological processes such as Thorium and Molten Salt (MSR) reactor technologies both domestically and internationally. Chairman and President, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company's stock has experienced recent increases over the last few weeks and asked Goldstein to share his take on this increase. Goldstein explained that the Company stands out due to its radiation-detecting drones. However, recently the Company has also enhanced this technology to include chemical sensors, as well as sampling collection for a variety of serious diseases. 'We're really making these drones into the drones of the future.', stated Goldstein. This level of technology has helped the Company stand out even more, and the rising stock value shows it.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent focus on the Middle East. Goldstein explained that this area represents a substantial value to the Company as they are eager to use this technology to patrol their borders and assist in first responder reactions. Recently, the Company sold a fleet of these drones to the Saudi government.

Jolly then asked Goldstein about the current medical isotope shortage in the United States. Goldstein explained that the shortage is getting worse, so bad that the government is currently providing funding to advance Companies and Projects working to fill this shortage. Other than US Nuclear Corp's project, there are only a handful of other companies in the United States that are receiving government support and recognition for this issue.

Goldstein then shared that the Company has seen an exponential rise in their stock value over the past week and believes that the medical isotope shortage and the Company's unique solution to this problem may be part of the cause of this increase.

For 2019, Goldstein expects to experience another year of revenue growth as the awareness for the Company's products and their importance continues to increase.

To close the interview, Goldstein shared that interested shareholders should watch this space closely. Going forward, Goldstein expects interest in the Company's products to continue to increase, allowing them to secure an important place in the industry.

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a fully-reporting, publicly traded company on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board, traded under the ticker symbol UCLE. The Company's operations are principally engaged through its subsidiaries, operating two leading nuclear radiation detection companies, Overhoff Technology Corp. and Optron Scientific Company Inc. The Company designs, manufactures and markets branded, full line radiation detection and specialized advanced tritium technology for the nuclear energy industry and for emerging technological processes such as Thorium and Molten Salt (MSR) reactor technologies both domestically and internationally to customers such as United States Government Agencies, the U.S. Military, Homeland Security, Scientific Laboratories, Universities, Hospitals, nuclear reactor facilities in the United States, China, Canada, South Korea, Argentina, Russia and others.

Investors may find additional information by visiting US Nuclear Corp. and the SEC website.

