Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2019) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company," "we" or "Kandi"), announced today that its pure electric vehicle ("EV") SMA7001BEV77 ("Model K23") has been included in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's (the "MIIT") Directory of New Products (the "318th Directory") and Recommended Models for Energy Saving and New Energy Vehicle Demonstration and Promotion ("2019's 3rd Annual Directory of New Energy Vehicles") in the People's Republic of China. The new model meets the new energy vehicle promotion subsidy program and product technical requirements in the "Notice on Further Improving the Financial Subsidy Policy for the Promotion and Application of New Energy Vehicles" issued by the Four Ministries on March 26, 2019. As a result, purchasers of the model K23 will be qualified to receive government subsidies in 2019.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi commented, "We are very pleased that the Model K23, whose EV set is manufactured in Hainan, is included in both the 318th Directory and 2019's 3rd Annual Directory of New Energy Vehicles. Kandi Model K23 launches in 2019 as the key model launched for the ride-hailing market. We are confident that the approval of the Model K23 will drive the implementation of 300,000 government accredited EVs within 5 years for the Online Ride-Sharing Service Alliance."

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles"), SC Autosports, LLC, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi Vehicles, and Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company"). Kandi Vehicles has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

In 2013, Kandi Vehicles and Geely Group, China's leading automaker, jointly invested in the establishment of the JV Company in order to develop, manufacture and sell pure electric vehicle ("EV") products. As of December 31, 2018, each party has invested RMB 1.045 billion in the JV Company, for a total investment of RMB 2.09 billion with each party (including Geely Group's affiliate) holding a 50% stake in the JV Company. The JV Company has established itself as one of the driving forces in the development and the manufacturing of pure EV products in China.

More information about KNDI is available on the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

