sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,155 Euro		+0,085
+1,68 %
WKN: A0M9BA ISIN: US4837091010 Ticker-Symbol: K8A 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,219
5,422
15:15
5,25
5,453
15:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC5,155+1,68 %