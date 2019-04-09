Bluetooth Connected HeartCheck CardiBeat and GEMS Mobile Smartphone App to Target Underserviced Canadian Home and Telemedicine Arrhythmia Monitoring Markets

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2019) -CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a global provider of consumer heart monitoring and electrocardiogram ("ECG") acquisition and management software solutions, has filed with Health Canada for approval for the over-the-counter ("OTC") sales and marketing of their GEMS Mobile smartphone app and their newest handheld, heart rhythm monitor, the HeartCheck CardiBeat. Both were cleared by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") in early 2019 and are available for sale direct to consumers in the US.

The Bluetooth enabled and rechargeable CardiBeat allows a medical grade ECG recording to be taken by holding the device in both hands or by holding the device in the right hand and against the left side of the chest. The GEMS Mobile smartphone app is a slimmed down version of the Company's hospital-based Global ECG Management System ("GEMS") software, which is separately cleared by Health Canada and licensed by 19 Canadian Hospitals.

GEMS Mobile manages ECGs recorded by HeartCheck devices and provides near-real-time feedback through the generation of an ECG report which can be shared with a physician. For those looking for feedback on their ECGs, GEMS Mobile provides access to CardioComm's SMART Monitoring ECG reading service for a professional review for the presence of a number of potential arrhythmias in under an hour. ECGs can also be connected directly to the GEMS WIN software allowing patients to be monitored directly by hospitals and healthcare professionals.

Unlike the US market, availability of personal ECG monitoring devices in Canada is limited due to ISO 13485 requirements that went into effect in 2019. Companies intending to sell medical devices into Canada must hold ISO 13485 certification in compliance with a more demanding Medical Device Single Audit Program ("MDSAP"). CardioComm completed its MDSAP certification in 2018 thereby solidifying the Company's abilities to produce and sell its GEMS software and act as a preferred importer, distributor and reseller of hospital and consumer ECG medical devices.

GEMS Mobile is available on Apple's App Store and on Google Play and is free with the purchase of a HeartCheck ECG device.

To learn more about CardioComm's products please see the Company's websites at www.theheartcheck.com and www.cardiocommsolutions.com.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

