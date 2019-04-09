Recruiting Industry Experts is Key to Success for Cannabis Companies

FN Media Group Presents Potstocknews.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis industry is seen by professionals as one of the most exciting fields to participate in, with many companies attracting some of the brightest industry experts to join them. Agraflora Organics International (CSE:AGRA) (OTC:PUFXF), National Access Cannabis Corp (CSE:META) (OTC:NACNF), CBD Unlimited, Inc (CSE:EDXC) (OTC:EDXC), FSD Pharma Inc (CSE:HUGE) (OTC:FSDDF) and Chemistree Technology Inc (OTC:CHMJF) (CSE:CHM) have all been working hard to sign on cannabis experts in an effort to gain a competitive advantage over their competition.

As the relatively young cannabis industry continues to mature, one of the best predictors of whether a company will survive in the years to come is the strength of its management team. With becoming increasingly fierce, companies led by management teams with plenty of experience - drawn from both within and outside the cannabis industry - have historically had the best likelihood of success. While every company strives to enlist top cannabis industry veterans - the truth of the matter is, these individuals are a rare find. The addition of experts to any cannabis company not only is a big deal in terms of publicity, but also a strong indicator of future success.

The Importance of Experienced Management Teams

The sheer growth potential of the cannabis industry has attracted some of the best executive talents across the world. According to Grand View Research, marijuana is predicted to become a $146.4 billion market globally by 2025, representing a 34.6 percent increase every year. With such growth opportunities available, it's not surprising why many executives from Fortune 500 companies chose to leave their safe and conventional career paths to take a risk in the cannabis sector.

Recent Expert Partnerships

Cannabis companies are bringing in experts from diverse backgrounds. Depending on the type of cannabis company, the list of experts includes professionals ranging from cannabis market veterans to retail and healthcare professionals, and even law enforcement. The board of Agraflora Organics International Inc (CSE:AGRA) (OTCMKTS:PUFXF) boasts two longtime Toronto Police officers on their management team. While, FSD Pharma Inc (CSE:HUGE) (OTCMKTS:FSDDF) is headed by physician turned entrepreneur, Dr. Dr Raza Bokhari, Executive Co-Chairman & Interim CEO.

As such, it's not surprising that cannabis companies go out of their way to partner with high profile figures. Last month, Aurora Cannabis Inc announced it was partnering with billionaire Nelson Peltz. The relationship would help the cannabis giant better position itself for potential retail partnerships.

A much smaller company, Chemistree Technology Inc (OTCQB:CHMJF) (CSE:CHM), recently made news as well when it signed on legendary cannabis industry veteran Nicholas J. Zitelli - known within the industry by his pen name "Nico Escondido". As one of the most knowledgeable experts in the cannabis space, Nico Escondido has written hundreds of articles about the cannabis industry and best practices. He also founded the Cannabis Genetics Institute (CGI) in Amsterdam, Holland, helping create custom cannabis strains to treat various medical conditions. Besides all of this, Nico Escondido is best known for being a principal at the High Times brand.

With a monthly magazine in publication since 1974 , High Times is one of the best-known groups promoting and developing the cannabis culture. Publishing numerous books and documentaries, High Times also hosts the most prestigious marijuana-related competition in the world. The "Cannabis Cup" brings together industry experts, cannabis enthusiasts, and marijuana companies together across the world and holds contests in various product categories.

"I am very excited to join the Chemistree team" said Nico Zitelli in a press release. "Having known and worked with many of the team members in the past, I am confident we will be able build significant value in the Company and help define the future of the cannabis industry."

For a company like Chemistree Technology Inc (CHMJF) (CHM), getting Zitelli on board is a big deal. As an early investor in the international cannabis sector that's expanding their vertically integrated operations, the addition of Nico Zitelli to Chemistree Technology Inc (CHMJF) (CHM) will give the company the industry clout it needs to stand out in the market.

"As Chemistree continues its focus on building one of the world's leading cannabis companies, it is critical to have an experienced board to put us in the best possible position to achieve success. These are exciting times for Chemistree and Nico represents another outstanding addition to our board of directors on our path of rapid growth," added Chemistree Technology Inc (CHMJF) (CHM) President Karl Kottmeier. "The High Times Cannabis Cup is the most prestigious and extensive cannabis-related competition in the world and having his broad knowledge/specialized expertise, impressive network and reputation will be invaluable assets to the Company's strategic direction."

It's common for massive, multi-billion-dollar cannabis companies to boast impressive hires within the industry. Chemistree Technology Inc (CHMJF) (CHM), on the other hand, is a company with less than $20 million in market capitalization. The fact that this small cannabis company has signed on one of the top industry experts in cannabis is a major accomplishment for the firm. In comparison, few other companies of a similar size can expect such a major name to come on board - something that will propel Chemistree Technology Inc (OTCQB:CHMJF) (CSE:CHM) to a class well above its peers.

Further Cannabis Developments

Back in late March, Agraflora Organics International Inc (CSE:AGRA) (OTCPK:PUFXF) announced they had fully invested a $40 million equity participation agreement with Delta Organic Cannabis Corp. The agreement would see Agra own a 50 percent stake in the second largest cannabis greenhouse in Canada.

In a recent press release, National Access Cannabis Corp (CSE:META) (OTCPK:NACNF) announced their financial figures for their operations since federal legalization. The company achieved over $20 million in retail sales since October 17, 2018. National Access Cannabis has 23 stores across Alberta and Manitoba and is the largest private cannabis retailer in the country. The company is headed by a team with years of experience in retail and healthcare.

Todd A. Davis, Co-Founder and CEO of CBD Unlimited, Inc (CSE:EDXC) (OTCPK:EDXC), formerly known as Endexx Corporation, brings to the team years of experience in investment banking and entrepreneurship. The company has recently employed a private sales group to help expand the company's product reach both in Canada as well as internationally. Initially launching as a 25-person sales team, CBD Unlimited is expected to grow this salesforce to up to 500 in the next two years.

Another cannabis company that made a major management team announcement was FSD Pharma Inc (CSE:HUGE) (OTCQB:FSDDF). In a recent press release, the company announced that Dr. Charles Pollack would be joining FSD as the Chairman of their Scientific Board. He brings a long history of clinical research in the areas of pain treatment, thrombosis, and reversing anticoagulation.

