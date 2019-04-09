sprite-preloader
09.04.2019 | 14:56
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.: Streamline Health to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Performance on April 22, 2019

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises in the new value-based world, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 financial performance for the period that ended January 31, 2019, on Monday, April 22 after the market closes.

The Company will conduct a conference call to review the results and provide Fiscal Year 2019 guidance on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-269-7756.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM ET to Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering passcode 13689419. An online replay of the presentation will also be available for six months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline Health website, www.streamlinehealth.net.

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge - producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that empower providers to drive revenue integrity in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Company Contact:

Randy Salisbury
SVP, Chief Marketing Officer
(404) 229-4242
randy.salisbury@streamlinehealth.net

SOURCE: Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/541422/Streamline-Health-to-Report-Fourth-Quarter-and-Fiscal-Year-2018-Financial-Performance-on-April-22-2019


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE