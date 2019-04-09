AACSB Highlights 21 Novel Approaches to Business School Collaborations and Their Impact

TAMPA, Florida, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The complex needs of business, government, and society must be addressed through multidisciplinary, dynamic, and impactful partnerships. Today, AACSB International (AACSB)-the world's largest business education network-recognizes 21 business school collaborations as highlights of its 2019 Innovations That Inspire challenge.

An annual initiative, the challenge recognizes institutions from around the world that serve as champions of change in the business education landscape. This year's focus emphasizes co-creation of knowledge-one of five opportunities identified in AACSB's Collective Vision for Business Education. With research and thought leadership as a foundation, the highlighted institutions are engaging in a wide range of collaborative partnerships to support new curriculum, establish new products or services, and impact industry and government policy.

Included among the highlighted innovations is the Recruitment Confidence Index at Alba Graduate Business School at The American College of Greece, which measures anticipated changes in attracting and recruiting personnel and provides a think tank for HR executives in Greece. In the U.K., Hult International Business School transformed its research culture in a way that stimulates the creation, dissemination, use, and benefit of applied and relevant research across Hult's global faculty. Likewise in Poland, Nicolaus Copernicus University in Torun's Elderly Unemployed Vocational Activation Strategy aims to set incentives for public employment services, businesses, and researchers to form local alliances and develop new effective measures that help integrate Poland's over-50 unemployed population into the regular labor market.

"Business schools that engage across disciplines and with industry, inside and outside the traditional bounds of business and management, exemplify AACSB's vision for the future of business education," said Thomas R. Robinson, president and CEO of AACSB. "We are honored to recognize these 21 business schools as they lead by example, emphasizing their own areas of expertise and embracing collaborative approaches, all while addressing critical issues to drive social change."

Now in its fourth year, the Innovations That Inspire challenge has highlighted more than 100 business school efforts that exemplify forward-looking approaches to education, research, community engagement or outreach, and leadership. To date, members of AACSB's Business Education Alliance have shared more than 800 innovations, creating a robust repository in AACSB's DataDirect system to inform and inspire fellow members and the industry.

For an overview of all featured innovations, visit aacsb.edu/innovations-that-inspire.

