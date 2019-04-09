World's Largest Quality and Business Assurance Company, Qualitest, Grows its Global Service Delivery Platform, Adding One-Third to Headcount

LONDON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitest, the world's largest independent quality assurance company, is growing, fast. Having been named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services for the fifth year in a row and expanded its customer base globally, the company has hit another inflection point in its growth and evolution.

In the first quarter of 2019, Qualitest has opened a new $6 million office in Bucharest, Romania to support core clients within the gaming, technology and financial services sectors; doubled capacity at its Bangalore, India Technology Campus; and expanded its offices in Israel. These three large increases in company infrastructure will be the basecamp for expanding the global service delivery platform of the organization, tapping into the world's best QA and software engineers in labor markets where tech talent is in abundance. In addition, Qualitest signed a new and expanded lease in its London base of operations.

In total, Qualitest is recruiting for over 800 positions globally, an increase in headcount by 25% and a very deliberate step to accommodate for the growing demand for first class quality assurance and testing engineers around the world.

"It's an exciting time," said Einav Lavi, SVP of Global People & Talent. "We are growing our teams in the heart of four separate tech hotbeds, giving our clients access to some of the best talent the world has to offer. As our expansion continues, we remain impressed with the high quality of candidates we can recruit to fuel our growth."

In September 2018, Qualitest brought on veteran CEO Norm Merritt to lead the company in this high growth period. "Companies are adopting agile and DevOps to take a more strategic approach to software development and quality engineering, with a priority on high velocity, high-quality deployments. I'm proud of the central role we are playing at some of the world's most innovative brands supporting their journey towards evolved testing."

Already working with hundreds of customers worldwide including Avaya, Microsoft, GiffGaff, Nobia and Playtika, Qualitest is aggressively pursuing several large-scale partnerships, with multiple announcements in the pipeline for 2019, specifically focused on improvements in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, business intelligence, and 5G.

About Qualitest

Qualitest is the world's largest independent managed services provider of quality assurance and testing solutions. As a strategic partner, Qualitest helps brands move beyond functional testing and Quality Assurance to adopt Quality Engineering practices, helping them introduce innovations such as automation, AI, and crowd-sourced UX testing. Qualitest leverages domain expertise across industries, including financial services, media and entertainment, retail, consumer goods, technology, gaming, telecom, among others. Qualitest's global service delivery platform includes the United States, Israel, UK, India and Romania. To learn more, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.