New agreement will offer Tampnet service to thousands of companies operating in the North Sea and Gulf of Mexico

Tampnet and Globalgig announced today that they have completed testing and reached an agreement whereby access to the Tampnet's network will be available through Globalgig's patented multi-IMSI SIM. Globalgig provides wireless service for enterprise connectivity, SD-WAN and IOT applications globally in 200+countries on one SIM card. This partnership arrangement will create a single SIM that works both onshore and offshore

Tampnet operates the largest offshore high-capacity communication network in the world in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico serving more than 350 oil and gas platforms, floating production storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs) and exploration rigs. Tampnet has quickly become the preferred provider of offshore communication to the oil and gas industry. This agreement expands Tampnet's ability to provide services globally, with the Globalgig SIM, to the oilfield services industry, equipment manufacturers and maritime markets including cruise ships, tankers and fishing vessels.

"Our agreement with Globalgig is further evidence of our expansion and growth as we develop key partnerships to fill the capacity on our advanced LTE network," said Helge Svensson, CEO of Tampnet. "Seamless mobility onshore and offshore provides the foundation in an ever-expanding ecosystem of solutions."

"The impact of this agreement is significant in that Globalgig's SIM card can be leveraged for offshore use in addition to providing connectivity for onshore enterprise applications such as SD-WAN and IoT," said Ernest Cunningham, CEO of Globalgig. "For the first time, our partners and customers can easily extend their reach to offshore locations. A ship and its crew can leave England, travel across the North Sea to Norway and stay connected in port and at sea with high speed LTE."

About Globalgig

Globalgig orchestrates hyperconnectivity for global enterprise customers using managed communications solutions. With a suite of wireless, mobility, voice and managed network solutions, Globalgig gives businesses of all sizes seamless connectivity for offices and mobile employees world-wide. Globalgig's patented multi-IMSI SIM technology provides local wireless connectivity in 200-plus countries, enabling secure and uninterrupted data access across geographic borders, diverse communications technologies and disparate devices and all orchestrated through end-to-end managed services. Globalgig is a registered brand of iGEM Communications Holdings LLC, which does business as Globalgig. Globalgig is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices across the U.S., and in the U.K., France, Morocco, Mexico and Australia. To learn more, visit www.globalgig.com.

About Tampnet:

Tampnet was founded in 2001 in Sandnes, Norway and operates the world's largest offshore high capacity communication network in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, serving customers within Oil Gas, Wind Energy, Maritime and Carrier sectors with first class telecommunications. The company employs more than 100 people, is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway and has offices in the UK, The Netherlands, USA, Brazil and Australia. Tampnet connects offshore installations to redundant and reliable terrestrial networks with high capacity and low latency (high speed). Tampnet also installs and operates offshore 4G LTE coverage networks enabling roaming and the digital transformation and internet of things (IoT) on offshore oil gas platforms, offshore windfarms and service vessels and other commercial vessels. To learn more, visit www.tampnet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005338/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Mao

Globalgig

+1 214 2447088

jennifer.mao@globalgig.com

Per Helge Svensson

Tampnet

+47 905 29 868

phs@tampnet.com