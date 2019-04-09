RealNetworks, Inc.: RealNetworks Launches SAFR for Security to Help Security Professionals Better Protect People and Valuable Assets

Highly Accurate SAFR Facial Recognition Platform Now Integrates with Top Video Management Systems Worldwide

LAS VEGAS, April 09, 2019.), a leader in digital media software and services, today announced SAFR for Security , a new solution that integrates SAFR, the world's premier facial recognition platform for live video, with leading Video Management Systemsin Las Vegas, SAFR for Security is immediately available for worldwide deployment.



Today, heads of security at hospitals, stadiums, corporate campuses, airports, and other enterprises must maintain high awareness over large areas via a growing number of security cameras. To know whether a familiar person, employee, VIP, perceived threat, concern, or stranger is onsite, security professionals must rely on their ability to focus on key details and then make accurate assessments.

"It's been a challenge to maintain awareness of who is present at Shelby American, whether those are specific individuals of concern or aggregate demographics of museum visitors," said Richard Sparkman, Director of Technology, Fleet & Facilities at Shelby American car museum in Las Vegas. "SAFR for Security makes it simple to maintain higher security in public and restricted areas in our facility and helps us understand who is moving through our museum by age, gender, and time of day - allowing us to better tailor our museum experience."

Available as a standalone solution or integrated with market-leading Video Management Systems , SAFR for Security provides vigilant 24/7 monitoring to detect and match millions of faces in real time, delivering a 99.86 percent accuracy rate. In the April 2019 National Institute of Standards and Technology, the SAFR algorithm tested as both the fastest and most compact amongst algorithms for wild images with less than 0.025 FNMR. When SAFR for Security is paired with a VMS, the integrated experience includes video overlays within the VMS to identify strangers, threats, concerns, unrecognized persons, VIPs, employees, or other tagged individuals in live video. Security teams can customize real-time alerts to automatically notify them when persons of interest appear on a video camera feed, or make use of automated bookmarking to conduct forensic analysis. SAFR for Security attaches rich metadata to video footage so security professionals can search by time range, location, category, person type, and registered individual instead of sifting through hours of video to find a specific person.

"Security professionals are inundated with hours of raw footage, much of which must be evaluated in real time by a limited number of human eyes," said Dan Grimm, Vice President and General Manager of Computer Vision at RealNetworks. "SAFR for Security helps these professionals maintain higher awareness by combining our highly accurate AI-based facial recognition service with the software they currently use."

The underlying SAFR platform has been optimized to detect and recognize faces in live video based on its industry-leading excellence in accuracy and performance. The SAFR platform can be deployed on a single PC to monitor a handful of IP cameras or scaled to thousands of cameras in a distributed architecture hosted on-premises, in the cloud, or hybrid. All data passed through SAFR is protected with AES 256 encryption in transit and at rest. The platform also provides actionable data for live analytics of traffic volumes, demographic composition, dwell times, and data exports for further reporting.

"We're delighted to partner with RealNetworks to extend our intelligent IP video system with SAFR for Security's highly accurate facial recognition," said Thomas Lausten, CEO, MOBOTIX AG. "The combination of SAFR and our innovative camera technologies opens up a new set of applications and use cases for MOBOTIX customers around the world, especially in retail, healthcare and education."

SAFR for Security is available for purchase and installation through a growing list of trusted partners worldwide.

To get started using SAFR for Security in your enterprise, visit https://safr.com or experience SAFR for Security for yourself in Las Vegas at ISC West Sands Expo Hall, Booth #27099, April 10-12.

About RealNetworks

Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. SAFR .

Results shown from NIST do not constitute an endorsement of any particular system, product, service, or company by NIST. https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/face-recognition-vendor-test-frvt-ongoing .