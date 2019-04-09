AST is pleased to announce that Carine Schneider, FGE, President of AST Private Company Solutions, will speak at the Global Equity Organization (GEO) Annual Conference in Amsterdam about timely issues in global share plans and executive compensation. AST's recently launched business, AST Private Company Solutions, develops innovative and next-generation technology, products and services to support the entire lifecycle of a private company, including when the next phase involves going public.

Ms. Schneider, who founded GEO in 1999, will participate in two Breakout Series sessions, "Pull up a Chair: Getting a Seat at the Table" and "Straight Talk from the Next Generation." She will discuss how senior compensation experts can build their brand in their firm or industry, and provide senior-level practitioners a window into the mindset of their younger employees. These sessions will begin at 12:30 PM CET on Wednesday, April 10 and 3:30 PM CET on Thursday April 11, respectively.

"It is a meaningful milestone for GEO to mark its 20th anniversary in Amsterdam, as we continue on in our mission to improve the equity compensation industry for our community and the next generation," said Ms. Schneider. "I'm honored to share knowledge with my industry peers at such a momentous event in the history of the organization, and as I embark on my new role leading AST Private Company Solutions."

GEO has grown to include more than 6,000+ members worldwide. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the organization and its annual conference. After 18 years as Chair, Ms. Schneider was recognized as Chair Emeritus and was inducted as a Fellow of Global Equity (FGE) this year.

About AST

AST was originally founded as a transfer agent over 45 years ago. Through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, AST has pioneered a new model of integrated ownership data management, advisory services and financial technology in the industry. AST affiliates include AST Trust Company (Canada), D.F. King Co, Inc. and Donlin, Recano Company, Inc.

Today, AST offers a full scope of ownership services that include registry services, corporate proxy solicitation and advisory solutions, employee plan services, information agent, mutual fund proxy solicitation, shareholder identification and asset recovery offerings. For more information, please visit www.astfinancial.com

