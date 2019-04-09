Cambium Networks Announces New ePMP 802.11ac Wave 2 Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions

Wireless ISP (WISP) Network Operators Get the Best Leverage from Their Investment in the Installed Base

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced new ePMP wireless broadband solutions to provide reliable and affordable connectivity. Extending the ePMP 3000 MU-MIMO platform, the new solutions complement the portfolio by offering a connectorized subscriber module and GPS synced ruggedized access point; both of which open up numerous deployment options with 3rd party antennas. These new additions to the ePMP portfolio extend wireless connectivity options for service providers, enterprise and industrial operators deploying connectivity with Cambium Networks' Wireless Fabric portfolio of connectivity solutions.

ePMP 3000L - Optimized for low density coverage areas, the ePMP 3000L provides micro-pop connectivity. This 802.11ac Wave 2 access point with MIMO technology provides up to 600 Mbps headline data rate in the 5150-5950 MHz bands and utilizes GPS synchronization for scalability and high spectral efficiency. The ePMP 3000L is a connectorized IP67 device and can be equipped with a sector, narrow beam or omnidirectional antenna to provide targeted coverage.

ePMP Force 130 - Providing up to 140 Mbps of throughput, the ePMP Force 130 is ideal for short range, high-capacity backhaul or multipoint applications. Operating in 5150-5970 MHz and 2.4 GHz bands, the modules includes QoS and management features. The ePMP Force 130 is available in APAC, CALA and EMEA regions.

"We're happy to see the Cambium Networks ePMP portfolio continue to expand with new SM's and AP's based on the latest 802.11ac Wave 2 technology," said Mitchell Block, President of NetOps Communications. "Cambium Networks understands the WISP market and is striving to create different products in different portfolios. The backwards and forwards compatibility features of the ePMP platform really helps us plan our migration to new technologies while protecting our current investments. It shows that Cambium Networks is committed to helping its customers continue to provide better networks and keep up with demand of clients."

"We are extremely excited about the addition of the ePMP3000L, F300CSM and F130 into the market place. These additions, following the launch of ePMP3000 truly adds flexibility to the Network Operator's needs. These products fit perfectly into the growing needs of operators looking for high performance solutions in a smaller density deployment model," said Sakid Ahmed, Vice President of ePMP Business, Cambium Networks. "ePMP offers an elegant migration path with backwards and forwards compatibility from 802.11n to 802.11ac Wave 2 with 4x4 MU-MIMO and continued investment protection as the 802.11 standard continues to evovle."

Network operators can rapidly design high reliability links with the free LINKPlanner software, and monitor performance and manage the network with the free cnMaestro end-to-end management system.

ePMP products are available now through Cambium Networks resellers.

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. www.cambiumnetworks.com

