After issuing its first call for renewable energy projects in February, power company HEP has now announced it will invest $23 million annually in solar until 2023, to add new capacity additions of 20 MW per year. The 350 MW plan is expected to be complete in 2030.Croatian state-owned utility Hrvatska elektroprivreda (HEP Group) has unveiled a plan to expand its solar power generation portfolio. The company said the plan will initially see the construction of four PV plants with a combined capacity of 11.6 MW on the islands of Cres and Vis and in Kaštelir and Vrlika Jug at a cost of around HRK80 ...

