The integration of ArchiMate 3 into MEGA's HOPEX platform accelerates time-to-value through a powerful yet easy-to-use tool

MEGA International today announced the certification of HOPEX, its leading enterprise architecture platform, for The Open Group's ArchiMate 3 framework.

The implementation of ArchiMate 3 in HOPEX helps companies rapidly gain greater business value from enterprise architecture initiatives. It is a simple yet powerful modeling tool that enables architects to quickly model and analyze across all ArchiMate layers and aspects. Architects can create more tailored visuals for their stakeholders and gather feedback through advanced collaboration features.

By integrating ArchiMate 3 in the HOPEX platform, architects can easily create and maintain ArchiMate-compliant models, and leverage the in-depth strategic planning, process modeling, application rationalization, and other capabilities of HOPEX products. This integration offers features like collaboration and advanced reporting, allowing teams with different focus areas to work from the same repository and increase data consistency.

"MEGA has integrated ArchiMate 3 into its enterprise architecture repository to accelerate the time-to-value of enterprise architecture programs," remarked Lucio de Risi, CEO of MEGA. "ArchiMate is integrated into MEGA's HOPEX platform allowing for greater synergies between advancing business and IT transformation, as well as a clear, common view of key information about an organization."

Key benefits of the implementation of ArchiMate 3 within HOPEX include:

Rapid creation of enterprise architecture deliverables

Increased visibility into an organization in a standardized manner

Organized central repository connecting all HOPEX solutions

Through a single shared collaborative platform, HOPEX creates a synergistic environment to support all stakeholders involved in business and IT transformation. With HOPEX, businesses gain flexibility and agility by allowing architects to easily move between use cases such as application portfolio management, IT rationalization, IT strategic planning, and business process analysis.

About MEGA

MEGA International is a global software firm helping companies manage enterprise complexity by giving them an interactive view of their operations. Executives gain the visibility and information they need to make the right choices for effective governance and to strike the right balance between capacity for innovation, cost optimization, and risk management. MEGA's HOPEX software is a comprehensive lineup of integrated software bringing together industry-leading practices in enterprise architecture (EA), IT portfolio management (ITPM), business process analysis (BPA), and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) into a single platform. Backed by HOPEX software and MEGA services, companies can boost business and IT agility in today's disruptive business environment. www.mega.com

