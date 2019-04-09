ZuluTrade, the leading social copy-trading service and technology provider, announced today the successful launch of the Macaso Platform.

Macaso, which means "I leave it to you" in Japanese, offers a fresh user experience in trading, where users can benefit from automatically copying curated trading strategies in their own trading account.

The trading strategies available in Macaso are handpicked among thousands of strategies submitted in zulutrade.com by traders around the world, and filtered according to their sustained profitability and risk factors. Combined with the unique capital allocation and risk management features offered by the Platform, users can easily maintain control of their account while learning by copying.

Macaso is powered by ZuluTrade's state-of-the-art technology, which has been evolving for the past 12 years, having served over 2 million users and connected with over 150 Brokerage companies worldwide, offering the largest truly open trading ecosystem.

ZuluTrade's CEO George Ilias commented: "After many years of organic interest from both Japanese users and institutional investors, we are proud to finally offer our service through the Macaso Platform. We strongly believe that the combination of our technology and expertise with the marketing strengths and network of our Partners, is the right recipe for success in Japan the largest retail FX market in the world!"

