Pentair Energy Efficient Pool Pumps Have Helped Consumers Save $1.9 Billion Since 2007

Pentair is proud to announce that it received the 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for continued leadership and superior contributions to ENERGY STAR. This honor marks the sixth year that Pentair has garnered recognition for its continued leadership in protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency achievements. Pentair's accomplishments will be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 11, 2019.

Since 2007, Pentair's pool pumps have helped U.S. consumers save $1.9 billion in operating costs, which translates into 18 billion kilowatt hours of energy saved.* The kilowatt energy savings helped prevent the release of 14.0 million tons of carbon dioxide, which is the equivalent of 31.1 billion car-driven miles.**

"Pentair's introduction of variable speed pump technology to the pool industry more than a decade ago illustrates our ongoing commitment to deliver smart, sustainable water solutions to our customers," said Jerome Pedretti, Senior Vice President, Pentair Aquatic Systems. "We are proud to be recognized as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, and to be the only manufacturer in our industry to achieve the Sustained Excellence designation."

In addition to its ENERGY STAR-rated pool pumps, Pentair offers smart, sustainable solutions to help pool owners conserve energy and water resources including automated controls, heaters and lighting products. Homeowners can learn more about Pentair's energy-efficient offerings, its rebate program for select ENERGY STAR certified models, and also find helpful ENERGY STAR resources at Pentair.com/energystar.

"For the approximately five million homes in the U.S. with an in-ground swimming pool, the traditional single speed pool pump is one of the top three energy-using appliances in the home," continued Pedretti. "Pentair's variable speed pool pumps help conserve energy resources and reduce energy costs, providing pool owners with peace of mind so that they can enjoy their pools with friends and family."

The highest honor among ENERGY STAR Awards is the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence Award. EPA presents the Sustained Excellence Award to partners that have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors.

To qualify for the voluntary ENERGY STAR certification, pool pumps must be at least 30-72 percent more energy efficient than typical pumps. Starting July 2021, pool equipment makers will be required to meet the U.S. Department of Energy's new energy conservation standards for dedicated-purpose pool pumps. Pentair's ENERGY STAR-certified variable speed pumps currently meet this standard.

For a complete list of 2019 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

*Savings are based on a weighted average annual kWh savings from the Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE) at $0.11 kWh. Individual Weighted Energy Factor (WEF) scores and savings may vary by model. For more information regarding the energy efficiency features of current Pentair pool pump offerings, including WEF scores, please visit Pentair.com/energystar.

**Source: EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator: https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

ABOUT PENTAIR

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it's improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world's most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2018 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 130 locations in 34 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations-including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500-rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

