CEOCFO Magazine Explores How to Take Back Control of Your Health With LifeForceIQ

In an Interview with CEOCFO, LifeForceIQ Founder David Weinstein Explains His Quest to Bring People Happier, Healthier Lives.

BACO RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / CEOCFO Magazine, an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today released an interview with David Weinstein, the co-founder of a groundbreaking company, LifeForceIQ, that helps people live far healthier and happier lives.

Weinstein is a successful investment banker, entrepreneur, and business executive. But as he told CEOCFO's Bud Wayne, he and his wife, Leidy, realized that 'we live in a toxic cesspool of electromagnetic pollution, contaminated food supplies, a population that is generally sedentary, obese and plagued by chronic diseases that did not exist a hundred years ago.' he said.

He and Leidy wanted something better. 'We decided it was time to get out there and change things,' Weinstein said. 'Our goal is to advance self-care as the new healthcare.'

The couple began to grow their own vegetables and went completely organic. Leidy plunged into body sculpting, dropping more than 100 pounds and winning the Bikini Body Sculpting Competition in Florida. Meanwhile, David discovered new technologies and approaches that can not just keep people healthy, but also reverse aging.

Most important, David and Leidy founded LifeForceIQ to bring these ideas to others. 'We started LifeForceIQ to empower people with the best available products and rituals to have a long, healthy and inspired life,' Weinstein said. 'Longevity without health is basically a prison sentence.'

The LifeForce approach is aimed at improving a person's physique and vitality, increasing their mental clarity, promoting better sleep and recovery, and reducing stress and boosting tranquility.

Weinstein described several of the technologies to CEOCFO. One is Kaatsu, a Japanese-developed system for using pneumatic bands to modify the flow of blood in the body. 'There is clinical data that shows Kaatsu increases human growth hormone. There is also clinical data on increased muscle size and a lot of physiological effects.' said Weinstein.

Another is a method of breathing higher levels of oxygen during exercise called LiveO2. 'Every man's version of a bariatric chamber,' Weinstein explained. 'What it does is super-saturate the body with oxygen.' That opens up blood vessels, helping to heal injuries and remove toxins.

Discovering the science and principles of LifeForceIQ has made an enormous difference in the Weinsteins' own lives, said Weinstein. 'We are in the business of building a community of people to take control of their health, longevity and performance with self-care.'

