Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (AKM) will show the latest flagship "VELVET SOUND /VERITA" AK4499 audio D/A Converter (DAC) at HIGH END 2019 in Munich. Specially developed IC manufacturing process is adopted in this flagship DAC achieving the best sound quality. Contact AKM sales representatives for your appointment.

Information: Booth# Hall 4 T13, MOC München, Germany 9th-12th May 2019

Latest flagship audio DAC, the VERITA AK4499, achieving THD+N: -124dB and S/N: 140dB

- Current Output architecture (the first among AKM products) Ultra-low power HiFi D/A converter for Bluetooth headphones: AK4331 (stereo) AK4332(mono)

- High quality sound with low power consumption

New Audio Brand Site Information: VELVET SOUND

We open Audio Brand Site in April, 2019. https://velvetsound.akm.com/

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (AKM) is a Japan-based company, designs and manufactures CMOS mixed signal integrated circuits and magnetic sensors for applications including audio, multimedia, consumer electronics, industrial infrastructure, and telecommunications. AKM has continued to provide customers with optimum solutions all over the world for over 30 years. Additional information is available at www.akm.com

