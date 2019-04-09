Autoliv Updates on Q1 2019 Earnings Call and the Financial Report Language

STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the first quarter 2019 on Friday April 26, at 12:00 CET (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EDT).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com. Autoliv has previously published its Annual Report in English. Following a decision by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen), Autoliv has now also been granted an exemption from the Swedish language requirement for disclosure of financial reports. As a consequence hereof, Autoliv intends to publish its financial reports in English, with a summary in Swedish.

A teleconference will take place on the same day as the Financial Report is published.

Time: 14:00 -15:00 CET (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EDT)

Main speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

Attend the webcast: Follow the link on our web

Attend by phone: To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

National free phone - United Kingdom: 08006941461

National free phone - United States of America: 18662801157

National free phone - Sweden: 0200883522

International Call: +44 (0) 2038 214342

Confirmation Code: 3884521

Audio replay: An audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until May 6, 2019.

Transcript: Will be available on www.autoliv.com under the Investors section, Reports & presentations & transcripts.

Inquiries:

Media: Stina Thorman, Corporate Communications, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 50

Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Investor Relations, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71

Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Investor Relations, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14



About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Our products save over 30,000 lives each year and prevent ten times as many severe injuries.

Our close to 67,000 employees in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 19 test tracks. Sales in 2018 amounted to US $ 8,678 million. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and the Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

