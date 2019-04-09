As from April 10, 2019, subscription rights issued by Bambuser AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until April 18, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: BUSER TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012453421 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 172173 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from April 10, 2019, paid subscription shares issued by Bambuser AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: BUSER BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012453439 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 172174 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance ABon 040-200 252.