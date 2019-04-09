Greg Fishman Picks Up Honor From Families Against Court Travesties, Inc.

VERO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / For the last several years, Greg Fishman has been helping with a number of different charities and organizations that give back to the community. He was recently recognized by Families Against Court Travesties, also known as FACTS, as one of the key contributors to the organization.

For over a decade, Greg Fishman has been playing an active role in the organization as somebody who helps fund exactly what they are doing. The organization is based on helping people deal with family issues in the quart room. Most of the time, the main focus is on making sure that the children have a positive overall experience, but they also focus on making sure that the judicial system is acting properly.

Fishman, a man who runs his own company called Resolvly, has been able to witness all the different things that go on in the courtroom involving families and children in particular. He realized that this organization was focused on making sure that everything went as smoothly as possible. By donating money on a monthly basis, he helps to make sure that they can continue to work as hard as possible to bring justice to everyone.

The organization first started in 2003, and they have been serving the South Florida area for quite a while now. It has grown considerably since those beginning years, and charitable donations are a big reason why. Not only is Fishman one of the best at donating money, but he has also motivated others to give back to the community.

For Fishman, he was very surprised by the honor in general. He did not feel as though he was worthy of getting such recognition as this. He was very quick to thank those who do a lot of the tougher work for Families Against Court Travesties, Inc. he also says that he hopes to donate more of his time in the future as it is allowed. Up to this point, most of his donations to the company has been through finances, but he is quick to point out just how essential making a statement in person is.

This is just the latest recognition that Fishman has received for his work in philanthropy in the South Florida area. He provided a gift to the dance marathon of the UF Health Shands Children's Hospital in late 2018. He has been working with the Children's Hospital for quite a while now, and he continues to put in as much effort as possible with them as well.

It is pretty clear that Greg Fishman definitely has a soft spot for the next generation. Whether a child is dealing with a severe illness, or they are not getting properly treated by the court system, he understands the importance of making sure that they have as good of a life as possible. Without the future generation having a lot of support, they are not going to be able to have the type of success they are hoping for in the future.

As for FACTS, the organization is hoping to reach new heights in 2019 thanks to charitable donations like Fishman's. They have a lot planned, including expansion into other areas of Florida and even nationwide. The goal is to make sure that all families and children are protected and have the knowledge about their rights in general. The organization is run by a number of activists in the area that know exactly what it is like to not be given due process. Fighting against things like this is exactly what needs to be done in order to keep everyone accountable throughout any type of family court issue.

