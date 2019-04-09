Hanergy displayed the newest rendition of its 18.7% Thin Film Flat SOLARtile in Australia last week as it gears up for the U.S. and global product launch later in 2019.From pv magazine USA. Hanergy showed off its refined CIGS Thin-Film Flat SOLARtile 18.7% efficient product at the CSR Monier Roofing HQ in Rosehill, Sydney, Australia last week. This was coupled with an announcement this morning by the company that it is readying launch of the product in Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, Japan and the United States. Hanergy is currently partnering with the building materials company, CSR ...

