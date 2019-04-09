sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

240,75 Euro		-3,32
-1,36 %
WKN: A1CX3T ISIN: US88160R1014 Ticker-Symbol: TL0 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESLA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
243,27
243,64
18:17
243,20
243,70
18:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HANERGY THIN FILM POWER GROUP LTD
HANERGY THIN FILM POWER GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HANERGY THIN FILM POWER GROUP LTD0,8390,00 %
TESLA INC240,75-1,36 %