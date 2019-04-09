Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Global Pharmaceuticals: 2018 industry sales 09-Apr-2019 / 16:10 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: *Global Pharmaceuticals: 2018 industry sales Over the last few weeks, most of the multi-national pharmaceutical companies have reported results for 2018, which has given us the opportunity to update our industry statistics and drug database. This report provides the first publication of global and US rankings of the top 15 drug companies for 2018. Comparisons are made with historical data to show how different company strategies have evolved. In addition, analysis has been provided for the evolution of therapeutic biopharmaceutical drugs, which saw sales rise 7.5% to $219bn, representing 25% of the market, and driven by growth in antibody-derived drugs. Companies (Ticker ISIN) mentioned in this report: AbbVie (ABBV US00287Y1091), Amgen (AMGN US0311621009), AstraZeneca (AZN GB0009895292), Bayer (BAYGN DE000BAY0017), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY US1101221083), Celgene (CELG US1510201049), Gilead Sciences (GILD US3755581036), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK GB0009252882), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ US4781601046), Eli Lilly (LLY US5324571083), Merck & Co (MRK US58933Y1055), Novartis (NOVN CH0012005267), Novo Nordisk (NOVO DK0060534915), Pfizer (PFE US7170811035), Roche (ROG CH0012032113), Sanofi (SAN FR0000120578), Takeda (4502 JP3463000004), Teva (TEVA US8816242098). Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/global-pharmaceutical s-2018-industry-statistics/ [1] +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contacts:* | | | | |mh@hardmanandco.com| |Hardman & Co |Martin Hall | | |35 New Broad Street | | | |London |+44 20 7194 7632| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com | | | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 797827 09-Apr-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c5d3504e60e0bbab32a859154b71350f&application_id=797827&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=797827&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2019 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)