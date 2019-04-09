sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,90 Euro		-0,20
-0,80 %
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
09.04.2019 | 17:53
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses - Publication relating to a transparency notification

Summary of the notification:

As at 5 April 2019 Intervest Offices & Warehouses received a transparency notification dated 4 April 2019 from Allianz SE, indicating that it holds 6,44% of the voting rights in Intervest following the acquisition or transfer of control of a company holding a participation in an issuer and the acquisition or transfer of securities conferring voting rights or voting rights, and has therefore exceeded the notification threshold of 5%.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Transparency notification (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/26d9cfda-9ed0-4b26-9852-19b25a80b165)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)