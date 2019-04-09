Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses - Publication relating to a transparency notification

Summary of the notification:



As at 5 April 2019 Intervest Offices & Warehouses received a transparency notification dated 4 April 2019 from Allianz SE, indicating that it holds 6,44% of the voting rights in Intervest following the acquisition or transfer of control of a company holding a participation in an issuer and the acquisition or transfer of securities conferring voting rights or voting rights, and has therefore exceeded the notification threshold of 5%.

