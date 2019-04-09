SoftServe Achieves Internet of Things Partner Specialization with Google Cloud

Google Cloud recognizes SoftServe's technical proficiency and proven success in Internet of Things

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe , a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces it achieved the Internet of Things (IoT) Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Program. By earning the Specialization, SoftServe has proven its expertise and success in building customer solutions in the IoT field using Google Cloud Platform technology. SoftServe also achieved the Machine Learning Specialization in December 2018 and the Infrastructure Specialization in February 2019.

Specializations in the Google Cloud Partner Program are designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that demonstrate technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. Partners that achieve the Internet of Things Specialization connect, process, store, and analyze device data both at the edge and in the cloud to drive new business value.

"Fully capitalizing on the Internet of Things necessitates investment in connected products and cloud solutions that enable disruptive business use cases. However, delivering an IoT system requires a purposeful strategy, knowledge of sophisticated technologies, and the ability to effectively combine multiple disciplines," said Serhiy Haziyev, SVP, advanced technologies at SoftServe. "Achieving the IoT Partner Specialization with Google Cloud further validates SoftServe's expertise in enabling devices, edge, and cloud to drive our clients' competitive advantage."

SoftServe joined the Google Cloud Partner Program in April 2017 and became a Google Cloud Premier Partner in August 2018. To date, SoftServe has 186 GCP-certified professionals.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology.

We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, media, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services.

Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release.

We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

Visit our website , blog , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter pages.

SoftServe Media Contact

Paul Jones

Senior Manager, Analyst and Public Relations

pjone@softserveinc.com

512-796-7358

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/812484/SoftServe_Logo.jpg