Marijuana News Today: Pot Stocks Slowed by Canadian Laws
The marijuana news today has one research firm slashing yearly projections due to lower-than-expected sales in Canada, something that it attributes to strict Canadian laws regulating pot. Lowered sales, of course, will ultimately harm the upward potential of pot stocks.
This is a story we've been tracking since October: How Canadian marijuana laws have been stifling growth in the marijuana market.
Between the shortages we've seen across Canada, delays in opening brick-and-mortar stores in some regions, and high-priced legal weed, marijuana sales haven't come in as strong as they could have been. That isn't to say that.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
The marijuana news today has one research firm slashing yearly projections due to lower-than-expected sales in Canada, something that it attributes to strict Canadian laws regulating pot. Lowered sales, of course, will ultimately harm the upward potential of pot stocks.
This is a story we've been tracking since October: How Canadian marijuana laws have been stifling growth in the marijuana market.
Between the shortages we've seen across Canada, delays in opening brick-and-mortar stores in some regions, and high-priced legal weed, marijuana sales haven't come in as strong as they could have been. That isn't to say that.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...