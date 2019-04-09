Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX ISIN: FR0004183960), a company specializing in digital therapeutics, today announced that Berkley Nelson has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer and member of Voluntis' Leadership Team. Berkley will head Voluntis' commercial activities to develop new partnerships with payer and provider organizations in North America.

Berkley has over 20 years of leadership in medical devices and medical services, serving in various business development and growth functions in companies such as United Allergy Services (UAS), Medtronic, Optum (previously Alere Health) and Siemens Medical Solutions Diagnostics. Berkley most recently served as Vice President, Payer Relations and Business Development at UAS. While there, he developed, led and executed its payer and provider strategy throughout the United States. Prior to UAS, Berkley worked as VP of Managed Care at Medtronic, Cardiocom Division, where he developed the payer strategy and led the managed care segment focused around heart failure. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a Health Sciences concentration from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

Pierre Leurent, CEO of Voluntis: "We are thrilled to have Berkley join us at Voluntis. His deep expertise in payer relations and business development will help us rapidly consolidate our commercial efforts in the United States with payers and providers alike. With his energy and vision for the future of healthcare, we feel strongly that Berkley is the right person to lead Voluntis' business growth and advance the large-scale rollout of our diabetes and oncology solutions."

Berkley Nelson, Chief Growth Officer: "I am very pleased to join this ambitious company. Digital therapeutics represent the next frontier in healthcare and Voluntis is a front-runner of this vibrant new industry. The company has already created strong relationships with payers, providers, patients and pharma. I look forward to working with this innovative team and leveraging my experience to expand Voluntis' business in the United States."

