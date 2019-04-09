Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - 29 March 2019 Redemption Facility Distribution Advice

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

29 March 2019 Redemption Facility Distribution Advice

9thApril 2019

The Board of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited announces that it has approved full payments ("full distributions") as follows:

£2.2324 pence per share, in respect of those ordinary shares which were validly accepted for Basic Entitlement redemption at the Redemption Point, 29 March 2019.

£2.1057 pence per share, in respect of those ordinary shares which were validly accepted for Excess Entitlement redemption at the Redemption Point, 29 March 2019.

The Company expects the payments to be made on or around 12thApril 2019.

Enquiries:

Corporate Broker

Robert Peel

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

Email: robert.peel@cantor.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7894 7719

Company Secretary

Tony Sharpe

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: ts236@ntrs.com

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745736