Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2019) - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (the "Company" or "Benz") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nick Tintor to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Tintor will act as Executive Director.

Mr. Tintor is a mining executive and geologist who holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Toronto and has more than 30 years of experience in the Canadian mining industry. For the past 20 years, he has been involved in all aspects of junior mining company management from project generation, to finance and executive management. He also brings deep global relationships in the mining industry and especially in the Canadian resources investment banking sector.

"Nick's strong executive experience in starting up and successfully developing a number of junior mining companies will benefit Benz as we refocus our strategy and develop new initiatives for our Company. We are pleased to welcome Nick and excited to learn from his leadership," said Miloje Vicentijevic, President and CEO of Benz.

About Benz

Benz is a Vancouver based mineral company publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. It is focused on acquiring and developing mineral base and precious metal assets in safe jurisdictions.

