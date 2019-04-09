Publicis Groupe Germany appoints Frank-Peter Lortz as CEO of Publicis Communications Germany

Lortz adds remit to current role of CEO Publicis Media DACH

Horst Wagner to depart agency later this year following transition period

LONDON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Groupe Germany has appointed Frank-Peter Lortz, CEO Publicis Media DACH, to lead Publicis Communications Germany, in addition to his current remit. Lortz will assume his new position with immediate effect.

Lortz, who joined Publicis Media in 1994, will be responsible for leading both organisations and their respective and separate leadership teams. Lortz will report to CEO, Publicis Groupe DACH and Chairman of Publicis Emil - Justin Billingsley - and work with him to strategically review how to further accelerate integration of Publicis operations in Germany to accelerate growth and even better serve our clients as the 'Power of One'.

Due to such integration and collaboration in the past two years, Publicis Groupe Germany counts significant examples of Power Of One agency and client models for brands including Daimler (Publicis Emil is headquartered out of Berlin), L'Oréal (iBeauty team based in Dusseldorf) and BSH.

Lortz joined Publicis Media in 1994 and has worked across most of the solutions hub agency brands including Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Digitas and Performics. Lortz held CEO roles across Zenith and VivaKi before taking the role as CEO Publicis Media DACH in 2016. He has worked with international clients within Publicis Groupe including L'Oréal, Nestlé, Reckitt Benckiser, Telefónica O 2 and Toyota and led the Data Sciences practice across EMEA in the founding years. Lortz successfully expedited the transformation of Publicis Media in his region by developing new services beyond media and the acquisition of several agencies.

Lortz's role takes immediate effect and includes a handover period with Horst Wagner, Chairman of Publicis Communications Germany, who has decided to leave the company in the coming months after seven years to pursue new challenges outside of Publicis. Wagner had joined Publicis in 2012 in the context of the acquisition of Pixelpark AG. In 2017, Wagner was appointed Chairman of Publicis Communications Germany, which includes the agency brands Publicis Pixelpark, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, MetaDesign, MSL and Prodigious.

Justin Billingsley, Publicis Groupe CEO DACH and Chairman of Publicis Emil, commented: "It is great to have a leader like Frank-Peter in our team. He has consistently shown the ability to partner with clients and to drive innovation and growth. In this expanded role, he will be well positioned to accelerate our own transformation. I am looking forward to working with him more closely in the next stage of our journey."

"I would like to thank Horst for his hard work and outstanding service at the helm of Publicis Communications and in the years before. Under his leadership, we have made substantial progress in the transformation our agency group and establishing our country model."

Frank-Peter Lortz, CEO of Publicis Media and Publicis Communications DACH, added: "We are in exciting times. Our industry is changing dramatically. With the Power of One model, Publicis has the right strategy in place to successfully drive transformation for our clients. I'm proud and happy to get the chance to build that model together with a fantastic team here in Germany."

Publicis Groupe Germany is an aligned country model made up of over 3,300 employees and 20 agency brands that sit within the solutions hubs: Publicis Communications, Publicis Media, Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Clients include Daimler, BSH, L'Oréal, Philip Morris International, Deutsche, Samsung and McDonald's.

