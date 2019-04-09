Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

Notice of Schibsted ASA's ordinary Annual General Meeting 2019 is enclosed. The Annual General Meeting will be held at the company's premises at Aksersgata 55, Oslo, on Friday 3 May 2019 at 10:30 CET. The notice is distributed to all shareholders.

All relevant documents can be found on the company's webpages on http://www.schibsted.com/General-Meeting/ (http://www.schibsted.com/General-Meeting/)

Oslo, 9 April 2019

SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal

VP Investor Relations

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

