sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,48 Euro		+0,83
+2,40 %
WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 Ticker-Symbol: XPG 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,508
35,852
21:14
09.04.2019 | 20:41
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

Notice of Schibsted ASA's ordinary Annual General Meeting 2019 is enclosed. The Annual General Meeting will be held at the company's premises at Aksersgata 55, Oslo, on Friday 3 May 2019 at 10:30 CET. The notice is distributed to all shareholders.

All relevant documents can be found on the company's webpages on http://www.schibsted.com/General-Meeting/ (http://www.schibsted.com/General-Meeting/)

Oslo, 9 April 2019
SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal
VP Investor Relations

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 (http://hugin.info/131/R/2241246/883913.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)