CARCHEX.com: CARCHEX Named as a Vehicle Protection Plan Provider for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader

Visitors to KBB.com and Autotrader Gain Access to CARCHEX Products and Expertise

HUNT VALLEY, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / CARCHEX and Cox Automotive - owner of the popular and respected Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader brands, today announced a new, multi-faceted relationship. CARCHEX has been named as a provider of vehicle protection plans on both sites, beginning with KBB.com, and Autotrader to follow in the near future.

CARCHEX will be prominently featured throughout KBB.com as a vehicle protection plan provider, offering consumers insight, information, and valuable offers. Visitors to KBB.com are typically looking to research, buy or sell vehicles, and CARCHEX is a natural fit for content on the site. Once the relationship kicks off with Autotrader, the same will be true of the vehicle research and buying site, one of the most popular such sites in the world.

"Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader are two of the most well-known and respected brands in the automotive industry," said Jason Goldsmith, CEO of CARCHEX. "Through this partnership, information about our vehicle protection plans will be seen by millions of consumers who can benefit from our expertise and value."

"Our goal has always been to provide visitors the information they need to make great decisions when it comes to buying and selling their vehicles," said Alec Gutierrez, Director of Product Management for Kelley Blue Book. By featuring CARCHEX on our sites, we are offering consumers a reputable and trustworthy partner for vehicle protection."

About CARCHEX

CARCHEX is a leading provider of vehicle protection plans and pre-purchase vehicle inspections. For nearly 20 years, CARCHEX has been protecting automotive consumers while providing an exceptional customer experience. Our enthusiastic focus on our customers has earned CARCHEX an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau as well as a BBB Torch Award for marketplace excellence. CARCHEX has been listed on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing privately held companies 8 times and was recognized as a Baltimore Sun Top Workplace for 7 years in a row. To learn more about CARCHEX, visit www.CARCHEX.com.

Extended Car Warranty & Vehicle Inspections - CARCHEX: https://www.carchex.com/

CARCHEX - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/carchex

CARCHEX - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/carchex/

