EA EDUCATION GROUP INC.: Golden Brick Family Trust Files Early Warning Report

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / Golden Brick Family Trust (the "Acquiror") has filed an early warning report with respect to its shareholdings in EA Education Group Inc. (the "Company") following the closing of the private placement offering at a price of $0.06 (the "Offering").

The Acquiror acquired 8,333,333 common shares, representing 41.77% of the issued and outstanding capital of the Company. Following the closing of the Offering, Ms. WenXu, an insider of the Company and a trustee of the Acquiror, along with the Acquiror jointly or in concert, control approximately 65.83% of the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.

This transaction was to alleviate the financial hardship of the Company.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Issuer is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed on www.sedar.com

For further information, please contact:

Wen (Wendy) Xu

Phone: 647-556-3478

Email: wendy.eaedu@gmail.com

SOURCE: EA EDUCATION GROUP INC.

