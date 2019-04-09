GA Telesis Engine Services Oy ("GATES"), a wholly owned subsidiary of GA Telesis, LLC, the pioneering leader in integrated aviation services, announced today that it has signed a long-term engine maintenance and services agreement with Atlas Air, Inc. The 7-year comprehensive repair and overhaul agreement covers Atlas Air's CF6-80C2B engines. The engines that are part of this agreement are operated on the Atlas Boeing 747-400F and 767-300F fleets and services will be performed by the talented team of technicians at GATES' Helsinki Airport facility.

"This agreement represents the next phase in the growth plan of GATES and is a true testimony to the quality and customer care GATES has been demonstrating over the years," said Abdol Moabery, CEO GA Telesis, LLC.

"This agreement demonstrates the long-term partnership and customer commitment model built by our COO/CCO Carsten Holm's team and the continued efforts of the GATES Customer Support Department. I am extremely proud of our achievement thus far and look forward to having our Production Team exceed Atlas Air's expectations around this agreement," said Jukka Laurila, President & Director of GATES.

"We value our long-standing relationship with GATES as they continue to provide the high levels of service and favorable costing required," said Larry Gibbons, Atlas Air Senior Vice President Technical Operations and Chief Procurement Officer.

The agreement with Atlas represents approximately a quarter of GATES' annual capacity and will further drive the development of efficiencies and gains to Atlas and its other customers. The GA Telesis team is proud to support the reliability of Atlas Air's service to its customers and will strive to exceed all expected service levels in its operations through this newly signed agreement.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of "Customer Success" being the goal, GA Telesis serves over 3,000 customers including airlines, OEMs, MROs and suppliers worldwide with 31 leasing, sales, distribution and MRO operations in 19 countries. At GA Telesis, the company's core business is integrated aviation solutions and their mission is customer success.

For further information: please contact: marketing@gatelesis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409006029/en/

Contacts:

GA Telesis, LLC

Cathy Moabery, 954-676-3111

cmoabery@gatelesis.com

www.gatelesis.com